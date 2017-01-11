Six vehicles involved in west Toledo crash

Black ice may be the cause of a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in west Toledo.

The accident happened near the intersection of North Cove Blvd. at Upton Ave.

Toledo police says six cars were involved, slamming into road signs and poles.

"The EMT people that came to help us were standing by this pole here on Upton and a white car almost impacted with them because he or she almost slid through the ice," said Vernita Lewis Taylor, involved in accident. "It has been a very horrific experience. I'm glad I'm able to walk away from it."

There were no serious injuries reported related to the crash.

