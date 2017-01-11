House fire fills Toledo air with smoke

A fire in Toledo filled the air with heavy smoke.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. on Knower Street near Sumner.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was already pouring from the house and filling the air.

The battalion chief says from the outside of the home it appears someone lives there, but neighbors believe the people moved out.

Crews continue to work to put out the fire. The cause remains unknown.

