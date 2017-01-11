Water main break causes slippery road conditions in Maumee

A water main break in Maumee made a road extra slippery Wednesday morning.

The break happened sometime overnight on Illinois Avenue at Ford Street.

No crashes were reported through the area.

Police did not close the roads, but the street department was called out to put salt on the area.

Temperatures below freezing could cause the slippery conditions to continue at the intersection, so drivers should use caution.

