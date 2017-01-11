Water main break causes slippery road conditions in Maumee

A cooler breeze off the lake late in the day will send temperatures back into the 50s. It will remain warm south, with middle 60s expected. A chance of a brief, isolated shower possible.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.More >>
State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio's new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.More >>
A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.More >>
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced two confirmed cases of the measles in southeastern Michigan.More >>
WTOL anchor Jenna Lento is raising money in effort to end blood cancer. During opening day, Jenna collected donations for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.More >>
The two-mile annual "Fatherhood Walk" will take place on June 10.More >>
Cooler weather will give way to a big warm up just in time for Easter Weekend.More >>
