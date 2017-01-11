High winds take down power lines, cause outages overnight

Toledo Edison crews were busy overnight after high winds caused some power line damage.

One of several locations with issues was the 2100 block of Airline, near Danberry in south Toledo.

Tuesday night’s high winds took down a tree and live wire.

Fire crews taped off the area for safety reasons, but no one was injured.

The section was cordoned off for more than four hours until Edison crews make it to the scene.

Thousands of Lucas County residents were without power Tuesday night because of the windy conditions. First Energy restored most power by 1 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., less than 250 still needed power restored.

