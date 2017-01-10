Thousands without power in Lucas County - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thousands without power in Lucas County

First Energy reported almost 8,000 customers were without power Tuesday evening.

Although an exact reason was not given, the outages were due to the windy weather conditions.

First Energy estimated power restoration by 1 a.m Wednesday.

