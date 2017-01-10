Jeep leaders remain quiet on new Wrangler editions

It's no secret that the 2017 Jeep Wrangler should be a hit when the public starts attending the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Saturday, but Jeep leaders still don't want to talk about specifics about what's coming next.

This Toledo-made icon is the last of its kind, because the next-generation Wrangler could be out by the end of the year.

There are so many Jeeps under the bright lights that you'd need hours to fully appreciate them. Now, a year after celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Wrangler, Jeep has several special editions to unveil in 2017.

Although officials are staying quiet, the one model they did mention was the ESPN X-Games edition. This winter model will go to Aspen for the athletes to try out and will hit the marketplace in a matter of weeks.

During a tour around the new Wranglers, Jeep Brand Director Scott Tallon said it will be a big year for the legendary off-roader.

“Quite honestly, the demand for the vehicle is exceptional," Tallon said. "And it continues to be, so we're going to continue to deliver these great vehicles to the marketplace."

But plans for the next-generation Wrangler continue. The expansion of the Toledo Jeep plant will bring more than 700 new jobs.

It’s hard to get Jeep or Fiat Chrysler to give any specifics about the re-tooled Wrangler, but Tallon admitted the anticipation has been building, and the time has almost arrived.

“We have a proven formula and there's a DNA to this vehicle that you can't mess with,” Tallon said. “You can't alter the DNA, so I can assure you that the DNA and what makes a Wrangler so special in the marketplace today, all that stays. And in fact it gets even better.”

In other Jeep news, the all-new Jeep Compass will replace the current Compass and Patriot and is a little more upscale, borrowing some style tips from the Grand Cherokee. It will be in dealerships by the end of the first quarter.

