VP Biden says 'Ford is the future' at Detroit auto show

The future is near when it comes to autonomous or self-driving vehicles, and even the vice president wanted a closer look.

Vice President and car enthusiast Joe Biden made an appearance in Detroit Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show.

It was one of his last public events as vice president, and Biden wanted a closer look at the Ford Fusion or the future of self-driving vehicles.

Vice President Biden arrived after an earlier event in Detroit and made his way from car to car. He checked out the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler's concept minivan the Portal, and hopped in the driver’s seat of the Ford Mustang.

With Secret Service all around him, while being led by Ford CEO Mark Fields, he got a close up of the fully autonomous Ford Fusion, which will go to production in 2021.

The Fusion uses laser sensors to detect objects coming into your lane, and six cameras on the roof racks to give a 360-degree view of what’s around the car.

Ford sees it as a ride-sharing vehicle. You can on an app and tell it where you want to go. The Fusion will pick you up and takes you there. There’s no steering wheel or gas pedal, and you’ll be a passenger the whole time.

It was an exciting afternoon for Ford, and Vice President Biden seemed glad to be a part of it.

“I think we’re seeing that Ford is the future,” Biden said.

That’s a comment that means a lot to those who work every day on these show-stopping vehicles. One person who was especially excited to see the company get that kind of attention was the manager of automated driving at Ford, Greg Stevens.

“Yeah that’s pretty important right? And it’s super exciting when you get that level of attention, it really is,” Stevens said. “…Yeah I heard him say astonishing a couple of times, so you like it when your work is described in that way.”

Others will get a chance to check out all of the self-driving cars and the technology that makes it happen when the auto show opens to the public on Saturday, through Jan. 22.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.