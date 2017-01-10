Leftover leaves, rain causing water back up in residential streets

The rain combined with the leftover leaves from this fall has started to cause water to back up in streets throughout Toledo.

According to WTOL meteorologists, there was an inch of rain Tuesday night with two more inches coming by the end of the week.

The city's Streets, Bridges and Harbor Division says the weather has delayed leaf collection.

"This is the big bulk clean up that we normally do,” said Jeremey Mikolajczyk, Manager of Streets, Bridges and Harbor. “So with the added water to it we're asking residents if they can possibly go out and move any leafs that they might have, a little bit away from the curb so that water can make its way to all of the drains.”

As the freezing and thawing continues throughout the week, crews continued to switch from snow and ice removal to leaf clean up.

