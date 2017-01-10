Man accused of killing, raping woman granted another attorney

A man accused of raping and murdering a woman fired his attorney after telling the judge he wasn't doing a good enough job.

The reason behind the request is centered around Trace Williams request to ban TV cameras from the courtroom.

At his last hearing, Williams explained to the judge he was being harassed in the Lucas County Jail after his court hearings appeared on the news.

"I tried to explain to him that the Ohio Supreme Court says it is a public hearing and the cameras have a right to be there,” said his former attorney Jack Viren. “He claimed that I said I would file a motion, but I made an oral motion in court, and it was denied, and he was unhappy as a result of that.”

Williams wanted cameras banned from future court dates. He says his attorney did not work hard enough to convince the judge to remove us from the courtroom.

That forced the Judge to appoint a new public defender for Williams.

Merl Dech will review the case, and the two will be back in court later this month.

Williams is facing one count of aggravated murder and three counts of rape.

Police say he raped and killed 40-year-old Sonja Long. Police found her body in a park this past November.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.