Fire department focusing on prevention in new year

When you picture a firefighter on duty, you picture them responding to a house engulfed in flames, not teaching neighbors how to make sure they are never called.

Instead of focusing on putting fires out once they've started, Bowling Green Fire Chief Tom Sanderson says the emphasis for 2017 is going to be making sure they don't start in the first place.

"We've already done a great job with fire suppression or emergency response. We train every day to fight a fire after it's started," Tom Sanderson said.

If you take a look around the fire station, you see all equipment focused on putting fires out, and Sanderson says it’s time to use their resources to limit the amount of times they have to put these helmets on.

They'll start reaching out to local businesses, working to be proactive about getting people more familiar with the fire code.

This is something Sanderson says is lacking with business owners and residents.

"As we watch the number of fires decrease, but the number of firefighter deaths stay roughly the same," Sanderson said. "The thing that keeps me up at night is, is one of my firefighters going to be injured or killed? And if they don't have to fight that fire then they're not going to be injured in that fire, so we really want to put a little bit more focus on fire prevention."

The fire division has also been talking about building a third station in the future.

For now, Sanderson says they will be monitoring response times as their community continues to grow.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.