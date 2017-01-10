Ray Abou Arab's trial date moved again

Ray Abou Arab's trail date moved back to April, with a new bond set in court Tuesday.

The defense believes the original bond was set too high at $5.8 million since there has been no evidence presented showing how the state will prove their client purposefully caused the firefighters' death.

"The bonds are substantially out of line for counts one and two for $2 million apiece," said defense attorney Pete Rost.

Friends and family of Arab were prepared to post bond by placing leans on 12 homes they own and live in to get him out.

The judge was reluctant to switch the dates because it could be considered a scheduling nightmare.

Many people had blocked off six weeks in their planner for this trial, including families on both sides, courtroom security and courthouse staff.

But the defense said that they were not ready to go to trial so the judge granted their request.

Arab’s first court hearing was Feb. 2014. Since then, dozens of motions have been filed, witnesses called and evidence discussed, all preparing both sides for what is to be a long and intense trial.

Ray Abou Arab's trial will begin in April. Jury selection will happen mid-March.

