Findlay City Schools begins process for May renewal levy

With the new year comes new talk about school levies in upcoming elections.

Monday night, the process of putting Findlay City Schools 4.9 mill operating levy on the May ballot began, and school officials are saying to save taxpayers from paying more, it's important that this renewal levy passes.

The levy, originally passed in 2004, generates $3.8 million dollars for the district. The renewal of the levy means it is not a new tax, so rates will not go up.

But the "education rollback" from the state, which pays 12 percent of a resident's property taxes if they are paying into an existing school levy, will go away if the levy is turned down.

The rollback was eliminated for new levies in 2013 but would continue with existing levies if renewed.

So for the sake of the district and for taxpayers to keep their tax rates where they are, voters are being urged to pass the levy in May.

"We want to lock it in, it is imperative for us to keep this levy. So locking it in continuous, it locks it in at that rate, it doesn't increase the rate. It is no new taxes to the taxpayers, and it's imperative to the operations of Findlay City Schools," said Ed Kurt, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools.

The second resolution for the levy will be made at the school district's next board meeting on Jan. 23.

