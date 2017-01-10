Application process begins for Hancock County event grants

Hancock County wants to grow its local events, and they've got the money available to do it. Right now, four gr ants worth thousands of dollars are up for grabs.

Last year, the Hancock County Convention and Visitor's Bureau awarded more than $125,000 in gr ant money to help a wide variety of local events, and they are now accepting applications for this year's events.

The Tourism Development gr ant offers up to $8,000 to go toward a newly founded event in the county for a possible two years. The Tourism Growth program will offer up to $5,000 for an established event that is trying to expand.

Both of those programs have an application deadline of Feb. 6.

The other two programs: Community Connect gr ant and Co-op Advertising can help groups pay for advertising for their event.

Many groups utilize the gr ant program every year, but the bureau is always looking for new groups as well.

"When you have a thriving events calendar, and you have thriving community organizations with places for people to go and things for people to do then the whole community benefits from those," said Danielle Wilkins, events coordinator for the Hancock County Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

The programs are in place because there is a direct correlation between successful community events and long-term economic impact.

For more information on the four gr ant programs go to visit the county's website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.