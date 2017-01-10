Toledo football adds new cornerbacks coach

Sources say the University of Toledo Football team will name Hank Poteat as the new cornerbacks coach.

He replaces Cory Robinson who left to take the same job at Temple.

Poteat brings instant credibility. He is a 10-year NFL veteran who played for five different teams during his career. He won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots in 2014.

He's spent the last two seasons on the staff at Kent State.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.