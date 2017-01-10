Police search for 3 after Vito's Pizza robbed - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for 3 after Vito's Pizza robbed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Vito’s Pizza on Lewis was robbed Monday night.

Police reports say one of the thieves walked into the store around 10:30 p.m. and showed a handgun.

The man demanded the worker to give him cash and then forced the worker to let two others inside.

The three suspects grabbed cash off the counter and ran away from the store.

Police have released photos from a surveillance camera on their Facebook.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact CrimeStopper. 

