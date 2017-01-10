Police search for 3 after Vito's Pizza robbed

Trey James, 24, was shot and killed at a home on George Street in Findlay in December 2016.

Trey James, 24, was shot and killed at a home on George Street in Findlay in December 2016.

No charges expected in December shooting death in Findlay

No charges expected in December shooting death in Findlay

Back in February, the Bloomdale man led police on a high-speed chase that started in Wood County and stretched through Fostoria.

Back in February, the Bloomdale man led police on a high-speed chase that started in Wood County and stretched through Fostoria.

Two people are in jail after a drug raid in Defiance County.

Two people are in jail after a drug raid in Defiance County.

Danny Stecher, 58 (left) and Shana Hahn, 27 (right) (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)

Danny Stecher, 58 (left) and Shana Hahn, 27 (right) (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)

Two arrested after drug raid turns up meth, cocaine, guns

Two arrested after drug raid turns up meth, cocaine, guns

A man is charged with aggravated arson after throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Toledo home.

A man is charged with aggravated arson after throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Toledo home.

Man charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktail into home

Man charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktail into home

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

Vito’s Pizza on Lewis was robbed Monday night.

Police reports say one of the thieves walked into the store around 10:30 p.m. and showed a handgun.

The man demanded the worker to give him cash and then forced the worker to let two others inside.

The three suspects grabbed cash off the counter and ran away from the store.

Police have released photos from a surveillance camera on their Facebook.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.