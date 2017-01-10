Huron Co. Sheriff's Office will no longer issue snow levels - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Huron Co. Sheriff's Office will no longer issue snow levels

HURON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it will no longer be issuing snow levels for the county.

If there is severe weather, residents are asked to tune into their local news channels for road conditions.

Drivers should always use their best judgment and exercise caution.

