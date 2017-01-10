YWCA announced nominees to be honored in March - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

YWCA announced nominees to be honored in March

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Twenty-two years ago, a group of women got together to create a way to honor women for their accomplishments.

On Tuesday, those nominees were unveiled for its annual Milestone awards.

The Toledo-area nominees have shown outstanding accomplishments in business, arts, sciences, civic leadership and more.

The honors will be handed out in March as a luncheon event at the Seagate Center.

The YWCA was created in 1892 to empower and protect women.

