Big developments coming to Rossford this year

The city of Rossford is soon going to be seeing some big changes.

The NAI Harmon Land Development Group announced Tuesday that it bought land near Bass Pro Shops, and will be turning it into a business park. The area includes 87 acres of land right off of major interstates I-75 and I-80/90.

"We can attract small businesses looking to create new headquarters and with the logistics the way they are, we think it's perfect for companies to do just that," said Stephanie Kuhlman, senior development agent for NAI Harmon Group.

Kuhlman say the Harmon Group has been working on this project for a while. They wanted to close on the project last fall, however, they ran into some issues with wetlands.

The construction for this project will start in April, with some businesses already claiming their space.

Representatives from Rossford say this will be huge for the area.

"Approximately 500 to 700,000 square feet on the site and hopefully within a couple years have two to 300 jobs," Kuhlman said.

This isn't the only major development happening in Rossford. Mayor Neil MacKinnon says almost $350 million worth of projects are in the works. One of those is project RED or the Rossford Entertainment District.

Mayor MacKinnion says this area will add value to the Hollywood Casino,

"They can expect a hotel, convention center, restaurants and some specialty retail," MacKinnion said.

He says their ability to attract this new construction has a lot to do with their great location.

"We're in an amazing traffic pattern, millions and millions of cars drive by this site on the expressway and the casino, which is directly across the street, hosts about four million visitors a year," MacKinnion said.

The construction for the entertainment district is set to begin in August.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.