Police look for bookstore thieves caught on camera

(Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook)
-
Thursday, April 13 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:20:45 GMT
Cordell Jenkins (Source: Lucas County Jail)
A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-04-13 18:58:55 GMT
(Source: Lucas County Jail)
A man is charged with aggravated arson after throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Toledo home. More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:36:16 GMT
Danny Stecher, 58 (left) and Shana Hahn, 27 (right) (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
Two people are in jail after a drug raid in Defiance County.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-04-13 16:48:28 GMT
Back in February, the Bloomdale man led police on a high-speed chase that started in Wood County and stretched through Fostoria. More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-04-13 16:24:59 GMT
(Source: RNN)
Trey James, 24, was shot and killed at a home on George Street in Findlay in December 2016. More >>
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -
Toledo police are looking for two people who stole clothes from Rockets Bookstore on Jan. 3.
The surveillance video shows two people walk into the business on Bancroft and grab things off the rack.
The thieves then run out the door into an unmarked car.
While fleeing the scene, the thieves bumped into an employee, injuring her arm.
According to the employee, one of the thieves could’ve been a man dressed as a woman.
The thieves fled in a silver, four-door sedan with no license plate.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.
