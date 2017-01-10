Police look for bookstore thieves caught on camera - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for bookstore thieves caught on camera

(Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two people who stole clothes from Rockets Bookstore on Jan. 3.

The surveillance video shows two people walk into the business on Bancroft and grab things off the rack. 

The thieves then run out the door into an unmarked car. 

While fleeing the scene, the thieves bumped into an employee, injuring her arm.

According to the employee, one of the thieves could’ve been a man dressed as a woman.

The thieves fled in a silver, four-door sedan with no license plate.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

