Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm coming to Toledo

The Toledo Area Humane Society isn't just helping local pets - it's also rescuing dogs from overseas.

Soon, the humane society will bring in dogs from South Korea after they were rescued from a dog meat farm by Humane Society International.

"We take animals from really bad situations all the time, but to know these would have suffered a really horrific death is a lot more satisfying," said TAHS President/CEO Stephen Heaven.

The 200 dogs saved will soon depart for the United States and Canada; Toledo will get 11 of them.

The exact date to start receiving the dogs hasn't been set, but it could be in the next few days.

Upon arrival, they will each receive all the necessary medical treatment, vaccinations and foster care before becoming available for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs or donating to the Toledo Area Humane Society can find more information here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.