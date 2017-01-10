Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm coming to Toledo

A cooler breeze off the lake late in the day will send temperatures back into the 50s. It will remain warm south, with middle 60s expected. A chance of a brief, isolated shower possible.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.More >>
State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio's new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.More >>
A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Urban farmer Thomas Jackson cleared his lots of wood chips weeks ahead of his May 2 court date and is inviting all local media outlets to survey the cleared lots FridayMore >>
The Toledo Mud Hens are ready for their 15th home-opener at Fifth-Third Field in downtown Toledo.More >>
It's always exciting when ground is broken on a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the region, but many times after that, you wait months for anything to happen. But that’s not the case at Dana’s new axle manufacturing plant at the Overland Industrial Park.More >>
WTOL recently reported on the trouble surrounding the Pour House and Antidote bar. Thursday, council members decided to take the Toledo Police Department’s recommendation to move it to a full council vote next week.More >>
With the upcoming Easter weekend, many are looking forward to the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday. But, did you know the event has ties to Northwest Ohio? In 1878, our 19th presidentMore >>
