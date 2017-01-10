Maumee School Board approves random drug tests for students

Another local school district is taking a big step towards preventing drug abuse.

Thanks to unanimous board approval, Maumee City Schools will start randomizing drug testing this fall.

Details and plans for the program, which would start in the 2017/18 school year, are still being discussed. The program was presented to the board in November 2016 and discussed in December 2016.

The main objective is to prevent drug use, but not necessarily through fear of getting in trouble.

Administrators say most students would prefer to not take part in drugs but struggle with peer pressure. In those cases, this program can be a great tool.

“I used to tell my kids, use me as an excuse. Now, I tell my students, use us as an excuse,” said Matthew Dick, Maumee High School principal.

Maumee will join a growing list of Northwest Ohio school districts to enforce some form of drug testing.

Under the policy, students involved in athletics and other extracurricular activities that represent a high school or middle school in the district would automatically be subject to drug tests.

Students will be given a parental-consent form at the beginning of the 2017 school year.

Testing alone is not expected to solve the problem. Administrators say it’s only the start.

If a student tests positive, there will be no academic consequences. The student will receive immediate, confidential treatment.

“You have to provide the additional support. And our pairing with the sail program and ProMedica, we have harbor behavioral and of course parents private insurance,” Dick said. “If we can intervene and get a kid the help that they need than that's what it's all about."

A failed test will likely result in the loss of extracurricular privileges, not academic punishment. For non-athletes, there is a voluntary testing option where a parent can call the school and request their child not be in the program, giving them access to the benefits of testing.

“When the test comes back, presuming the test comes back negative, they would have access to a copy of that report, and they could take it to an employer because obviously there are employers that require testing. Well this can be a certification that they've had the testing done."

The Board of Education has set aside $10,000 for the testing program. Details about testing method and which company to work with is still being discussed.

