Man accused of rape and kidnapping rejects plea deal, trial date set

A man charged with rape and kidnapping faced a judge again Tuesday morning.

Mark Holmes, 37, is accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding their 1-year-old toddler hostage.

According to police, the girlfriend escaped the home on the 500 block of E. Streicher Street and called 911 from the hospital on October 29.

In court, Holmes did not shout comments of his innocence as he did in previous appearances.

Holmes rejected the plea deal offered by the state that included pleading guilty to felonious assault and gross sexual assault charges.

He did make sure to say that he's not guilty of any sexual charges, before the judge quieted his remarks.

Holmes is charged with rape, kidnapping, domestic violence and endangering children for incident back in October 2016 that involved a police standoff.

WTOL reached out to Holmes' defense attorney and the prosecutor’s office, neither agreed to talk on camera about this domestic violence case.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 13.

He's being held at the Lucas County jail on more than half a million dollar bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.