Deadly crash on US-20 closes road in both direction

A cooler breeze off the lake late in the day will send temperatures back into the 50s. It will remain warm south, with middle 60s expected. A chance of a brief, isolated shower possible.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.More >>
State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio's new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.More >>
The State Board of Education wants to give current high school juniors more flexibility in how they can earn a diploma, amid educators' warnings that too many of those students are at risk of not graduating next school...More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.More >>
A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is having two breast health and breast cancer education sessions to help close the health equity gap for minority women. The sessions are a part of a national initiative by Susan G. Komen to increase awareness, breast cancer screenings, and access to breast cancer and health care.More >>
A man is charged with aggravated arson after throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Toledo home.More >>
A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.More >>
The very first pitch at Fifth Third Field took place back in 2002. Now about 15 years later, a team of a different sort have stepped up to the plate to make downtown Toledo their home.More >>
