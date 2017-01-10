Deadly crash on US-20 closes road in both direction

Both directions of US-20 were closed in Sandusky County Tuesday morning after a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near CR-175 just outside of Clyde.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Latimore Rogers III was driving a semi westbound on US-20 when he lost control of his vehicle. The semi crossed the median and hit a vehicle heading east.

The driver of the second vehicle, Robert Zechman, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

