US-6 reopens in Wood County after deadly crash

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

One person is dead after a crash in Wood County Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened along US-6 between Custar Road and Wapakoneta Road in Grand Rapids Township around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the road was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene. 

Officials say Richard Henry, 29, was driving a pickup westbound on US-6 when he collided head-on with another pickup, driven by Duane Shively, 73. 

Duane's passenger, Diana Shively, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear if the drivers were injured in the crash. The cause remains under investigation. 

By 9:30 a.m., US-6 was back open in both directions. 

