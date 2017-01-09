City allocates millions towards street repair

Tired of bad Toledo streets?

During a press conference Monday, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson announced millions are being allocated to residential road repair.

It’s all part of Mayor Hicks-Hudson’s 2017 Capital Improvement Budget, or CIP, which pays for things like fixing streets.

Last year, $0 went to repairing streets from that fund. This year, Hicks-Hudson is allocating $4 million to street repair and resurfacing, $150,000 for crack sealing and $500,000 for mill and fill.

Neighbors in east Toledo say they are excited about the money.

“Can't walk on the sidewalks, you can't walk on the streets, you got sinkholes, cars fall in, damage is done to vehicles on the road, and I'm liable to hurt myself walking, falling in a pothole,” said Amy Buckner, an east Toledo resident.

How the money will be allocated is still up for discussion, as city leaders look at the list of bad roads and talk to city council. But Buckner says she knows exactly where she wants the road repairs to start.

“The east side should get started with first because there’s nothing been done here,” Buckner said.

Travis Bogart, another east Toledo resident, says he thinks it will be a good thing, as he notices several problems within the city.

"Lot of things that ain't great, like the houses and stuff, the roads. I think a lot of it needs to be fixed up,” said Bogart.

Nearly $1 million is also proposed for sidewalk repair.

Also highlighted in the CIP budget is a transfer of money. Like in 2016, about $11 million is expected to be taken from the CIP in 2017 and put into another pot to pay for other city services.

Toledo City Council will review the CIP budget as a whole and either vote for or against it.

