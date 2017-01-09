TPS students to receive ALICE training at school

Every student at Toledo Public Schools will soon learn what to do if there's an active shooter at his or her school.

According to the Toledo Public School Public Safety Officers, the training will be rolled out slowly for all of their students, K-12, at all 50 schools. Although, training for those at the high school level will be different from the training for younger students in elementary school.

"We are about the safety of students and staff,” said Chief William Weyandt, TPS Department of Public Safety. “The more information you have on an incident occurring, the better you can make a decision whether you need to stay in place or if you can actually flee and get to safety."

While some parents are sad that students K-12 need this, they believe it's useful for their children to learn.

"I think it would be beneficial,” said Christine Pettrey, mother of a sophomore at Woodward High School. “The more they know how to react to a situation like that the better, especially so students can better protect themselves."

TPS Public Safety says they are still working out the details of the training, but notified parents this week. While nearly 4,000 TPS teachers and staff have received the ALICE training for the past year, students will now learn in the classroom.

Chief Weyandt said it will start with a training video and discussion.

"It's not that we're going to go into the schools next week and yell lockdown and expect everybody to know what to do,” said Chief Weyandt. “It will be breaking it down to the students slowly, you have to walk before you can run."

Toledo Public Schools are not the first to provide the threat training program for students. Police believe children should learn what to do in case a teacher isn't around or a threat poses itself outside of the classroom.

"You do have that, try to get away instinct,” said Chief Weyandt. “This is just encouraging them and showing them different ways to get away."

Officers for TPS say they do have plans to expand the program in the future. They also invite parents who want to know more about the ALICE training to contact their office at 419-671-8239.

