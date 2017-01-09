$1 billion Jeep expansion will benefit Toledo workers

It was a big day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and for people in Toledo, it wasn't just about the cars. Also making headlines - The man in charge of Fiat Chrysler.

More jobs than expected are coming to Toledo as part of the Fiat Chrysler’s big investments to make two Jeep models.

Sergio Marchionne held a news conference Monday afternoon where he was asked about the Toledo Jeep plant that will build the next generation Wrangler and the new Wrangler pickup truck.

Marchionne said more than 700 jobs will be created in light of the next Wrangler, and that even more will be added to that number as part of a 2,000 job, $1 billion Jeep expansion.

As for what the new pickup will look like, he just knows the name speaks for itself.

“Every time I’ve gone into a meeting with Jeep distributors, Jeep customers, the first thing they ask me is when are we going to roll out the new Wrangler truck. So it’s long overdue,” Marchionne said. “I don’t have to sell the Wrangler. The Wrangler is a Wrangler.”

It was the Toledo workers currently making the Wrangler that Marchionne couldn’t say enough about.

“They've worked weekends, holidays, just to meet demand. I think they're going to get a reprieve now with this new investment coming on, at least the pace will slow down because the capacity will be there to try to deal with the much larger number of vehicles that we're forecasting for production going forward,” Marchionne said. “So these are good news. I think we should enjoy days like this.”

Marchionne said the re-tooled Toledo plant will be able to make 300,000 Wranglers, but wouldn’t budge on any specifics when asked what it will look like.

“It's a perfect car. It fixes all the problems with the old car and it keeps the identity of the Wrangler,” Marchionne said.

He said the next generation Wrangler will be shown at the end of this year, but the new Wrangler pickup to be built in Toledo might not be ready until 2019 or 2020.

Marchionne was also asked about the Trump administration coming into the White House. He said he shares Trump’s commitment to strong manufacturing in the U.S. but said these new investments were discussed long before he won the election.

As for cars that won awards during the first day of the auto show:

The 2017 Chevy Bolt E-V was named North American car of the year. It’s the first time an electric vehicle has won this award. It can get 238 miles on a charge.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was named North American utility vehicle of the year. This minivan is expected to replace the Town and Country and Dodge Caravan.

