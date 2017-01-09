Retired Monroe firefighter says he'll never forget Comair crash

It’s been 20 years since the crash of Comair Flight 3272.

Retired Monroe Firefighter Clem Hess says he will never forget Jan. 9, 1997. At first, he thought it could have been a prank, but when they got to the scene and saw the smoke and the large crater in the ground, his heart fell. He knew right away there was no one from that flight they could save.

“Firefighters are geared to do things. We’re geared to help people and save lives, and there was nothing to be done,” Hess said. “There was a hole with wreckage in it. There were minor fires like gas had spread around it. But there was nobody to help.”

Hess says he remembers it was brutally cold out there the two days they worked at the crash site. The icy conditions were found to be much of the reason for the crash, as a glaze of ice accumulated on the wings.

There were 29 people on board that plane, families and event infants. It deeply impacted the families of the victims and many of the first responders.

“It was quite the experience that I’ll never forget, seeing what I saw,” Hess said. “A lot of my friends had to go get counseling. It changed them”

Hess now lives in Florida with his wife. He says of all the calls he’s responded to, this one will always stick with him.

