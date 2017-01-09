State to decide if traffic cams are legal without police present

It's another year and therefore another question of whether or not traffic cameras are legal in Ohio. Tuesday, the State Supreme Court will decide, yet again, if police can use these cameras without an officer being present.

The Law Director for the city of Toledo, Adam Loukx, says Toledo, along with other Ohio cities, have filed suit against the state law restricting the use of these cameras.

Loukx says the city hopes they rule for a third time in favor of the cameras.

The Ohio legislature passed a law recently saying an officer must be present when they are used to give a citation and Toledo, along with other Ohio cities are urging justices to reject this law.

The city argues that it is a way to cut down on accidents and increase police presence. While the other side says it's unconstitutional, violating driver's rights and just to make more money.

One Toledo resident says she thinks for accuracy there needs to be an officer there.

"Yes, I do think an officer needs to be present at all times, because when you're sitting at that light and you will see it flashing and flashing and flashing and you're looking like I'm the only person who is here at the light, so why is it flashing," Alisha Wyatt said.

These cameras can be used to issue a ticket for either running a red light or speeding.

Loukx says the city has seen people slowing down and being more cautious at these intersections. He hopes the Supreme Court sides with the city and gives police a chance to focus on issues other than minor traffic violations.

