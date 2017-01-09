Detectives bureau solved more homicide cases than national average

Toledo Police Chief George Kral tweeted Monday boasting about the work of his Detectives Bureau. Their ability to solve murders this past year was 15 percent higher than the national average.

Police say they solved around 76 percent of their homicide cases, compared to the national average of 61 percent. Lt. Dan Gerken says this is because of the hard work of the detectives.

Throughout 2016, 38 people lost their lives in Toledo because of violent crime. But thanks to the Toledo Police Department and its detective work, many of the alleged killers are already behind bars.

"We have a lot of very good detectives, not saying other cities don't have good detectives, but ours are good, they do their job, they're diligent, they want to solve every case they get," Gerken said.

He says if it weren't for the community, they probably wouldn't have solved any of them, and it's the ability to get information from the community that's a huge help.

"You're always dealing with tragedies, and they're right in the front line of dealing with the family of the victims and the family of the suspects, it's a hard job," Gerken said.

This year, the department says they obviously want to have fewer cases come to them, but they hope they can continue to help bring some kind of peace to families who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

"They appreciate it, and you're right, it does help them get closure and for the most part they're very appreciative, especially of the job detectives do and what not," Gerken said.

So far in 2017, there has been one homicide. The death of 40-year-old Catie Ferguson in south Toledo on Atlantic Avenue.

Police are still looking for suspects in this case, and urge anyone with information to call CrimeStopper.

