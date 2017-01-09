Goodwill partners with Cherry Street Mission for day of giving

Goodwill partnered with Mission cherry street for a day of giving.

On Dec. 27, the two organizations came together to fulfill 92 vouchers in four hours.

"So you have people on one end saying 'I really have a desire and a need to find a new home for this coat',” said Dan Rogers, CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries. “And you have someone who is absolutely in need of not having any coat or access, to then you have joy on both sides of the equation."

The response from the community to this partnership resulted in over 200 vouchers for people in need.

Staff helped people shop, dads pick out baby clothes and provided people with the best use for their vouchers.

"We saw a 65 percent increase in material giving at our greater Toledo donation stations and stores, which is just phenomenal,” said Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill. "We cannot thank the community enough for their generosity and support. It was wonderful to see."

In the past, donation drives have translated material donations into roughly 75 vouchers.

Goodwill and Cherry Street are considering making it an annual day of giving and partnering more.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.