Ohio Safety Team celebrates 20 years of service

A group of volunteers in Sandusky County is celebrating 20 years of service for the community, while also preparing to expand their operations.

The Ohio Safety Team is a group of volunteers who have assisted local police and fire departments at community events for 20 years, and this year they are renovating a decommissioned ambulance to become their new command center.

The group was founded in 1997 as the Sandusky County Safety team, made up of former police officers, fire fighters and EMTs. Their goal is to take over jobs that deal with traffic control, parking management, and crowd control. All jobs that would normally take a police officer to fill at large events.

They have moved outside of Sandusky County and have since changed their name.

Last year, they acquired an ambulance that will act as their command radio center for better communication at events.

They have never charged events for their services and are always looking for more volunteers.

"We are strictly 100 percent volunteer, the basis was to help the law enforcement in whatever, that way they can concentrate on what they need to do." said Michael Hubbs, Ohio Safety Team founding member and Unit Commander.

For more information on how to volunteer, you can visit the Ohio Safety Team's facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.