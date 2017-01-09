Tiffin City Schools opens in-school health clinic

If you're a parent, you know the struggle of getting a child to the doctor's office after taking a sick day from school. But now, parents and staff members won't have to leave their school for a doctor's visit.

Tiffin City Schools has partnered with Mercy Health System to establish a health clinic inside Tiffin Middle School, and it is expected to have an impact on not only student's health, but absentee rates as well.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on school days and will be staffed by a Mercy Health System nurse practitioner. It is an extension of Mercy's primary care office in town but will see any student of staff member regardless of their usual doctor.

Tiffin City Schools superintendent Vicki Wheatley hopes to diagnose and treat those individuals, and either send them home if need be or, more importantly, return them to class if they're healthy enough.

"It takes away any barriers that parents have to get their child, or even our staff, to a doctor. They're right here," said Wheatley.

Administrators got the idea for an in-school clinic from current programs in Toledo and Willard.

The office won't replace the school nurse, but the nurse practitioner will still be able to write prescriptions for those sick students or faculty and perform sports physicals as well.

"Typically, the school nurse would see the children and provide some basic care, which I think they're still going to have. But we will then be able to offer an actual visit for the kids," said Mercy Nurse Practitioner Brett Might.

The nurse will also be able to travel to the other Tiffin City School buildings as well.

