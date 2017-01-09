Community shows appreciation of firefighters with 'Week of Feast'

It's a tough anniversary for members of the Toledo Fire Department and once again, the community is working to make sure firefighters know people are thinking about them.

It's a simple gesture, providing a meal to every fire house in town. But for a department full of firefighters remembering their fallen brothers, while responding to your emergencies, it means the world.

The effort started days after Steve Machinski and Jamie Dickman were killed in the line of duty three years ago. Meals were prepared and dropped off by those living in Toledo to show hurting firefighters the community was behind them.

"We get a lot of support from them, and it's important for us to give back to them for all that they do, and they are always so appreciative for us dropping the meals off," said Jennifer Hurst.

That goodwill has continued every year with an event known as Week of Feasts.

The Sunrise Skillet on Reynolds and Backyard BBQ have participated every year.

Organizers hope to provide a dinner for every firehouse Jan. 26 through Jan. 28.

To find a firehouse near you or find one that still needs a meal donated, click here. Any business or organization that’s interested in providing a meal can go to the website.

