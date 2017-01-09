County commissioners discuss goals for new year

The Lucas County commissioners have hit the ground running and it's just nine days into 2017.

One major topic of discussion - jobs.

One example of that includes Fiat Chrysler's announcement to bring more jobs to Toledo. The commissioners want to make sure the jobs are going to Toledoans.

"As these job openings come up, that we have workers ready, ready trained ready set go,” said Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner. “We don't want them going to Monroe, Michigan to get jobs. I don't want them to go to Ottawa Lake Michigan. Sorry these are Toledo jobs for Toledo people. We're going to have workers ready to go."

One initiative, the WorkReady program, aims to get people trained for the manufacturing jobs that come to Toledo.

Another important topic on the minds of commissioners is the health of the great lakes,

"We're ready to take on the challenge of the very difficult but meaningful projects, including the nutrient source inventory, which is a tool that's going to allow people to understand the algae bloom issue in Lake Erie," said Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak.

Another major goal: justice reform and the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio or CCNO.

"We're also doing a lot of things like Second Chance, a second chance program,” Wozniak said. “It actually has us looking each week at who's in the jail and possible we've saved over 1000 bed days by reviewing the processes that we have."

The effort to continue downtown development is also a top priority.

"The expansion and the utilization of our Seagate Center, our convention center and the importance of tourism in this region continues to be an economic driver that we need to develop and promote," said Commissioner Carol Contrada.

Also in the Monday morning meeting, Gerken was elected as the new president of the board of county commissioners.

