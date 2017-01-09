Lucas Co. commissioners sigh relief following FCA announcement

The announcement by Fiat Chrysler to invest in the Toledo Assembly plant means Jeep is staying in Toledo for the long haul, which gave Lucas County commissioners a sigh of relief.

The up and down in recent years of whether the Jeep and the Wrangler would stay in Toledo, or more would be invested in the glass city, was answered with the announcement from Fiat Chrysler on Monday.

Hundreds of jobs are planned to come to the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Plant to build the all new Jeep pickup truck. These actions will be complete by 2020, according to a press release from Fiat Chrysler.

“The wrangler in itself is the legend nobody disputes. It is the leader of four-wheel drive, technology and name,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. “You put a pick-up truck version out of that. I think it’s going to be great were excited to have it in Toledo.”

Gerken, who is a Jeep retiree himself, says this investment into Toledo solidifies Jeep’s relationship with the Glass City.

“As you saw last summer at Jeep Fest with 40,000 people and 1,000 cars, Toledo and Jeep’s history is so intertwined,” Gerken said. “For me as a retiree it means some other people will have a chance to be retirees in the future. That means more investment, more jobs."

Gerken also said their focus in the coming months is to make sure Toledoans are trained and ready to fill the jobs that come to the Glass City.

One initiative includes the WorkReady program that will be rolling out soon.

