Gas leak in east Toledo prompts shelter in place for nearby residents

Due to a gas leak near the 800 and 900 block of Willow Avenue in east Toledo, authorities are asking people to shelter in place.

A spokesperson for Columbia Gas said a third-party contractor struck a natural gas line Monday afternoon that caused the leak. Around 40 people were affected by the outage.

No evacuation was necessary, however, people in the area were asked keep their doors and windows shut and stay inside.

Columbia Gas expected for residents to have service restored sometime Monday evening.

No injuries were reported.

