Mayor Hicks-Hudson outlines priorities for 2017 budget

Monday, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson shared the highlights of her administration’s proposed Capital Improvements Program (CIP) budget for years 2017 to 2021 at a media conference at One Government Center.

This year, the proposed budget was presented earlier so that Toledo City Council may consider and approve it along with the 2017 Operating Budget.

The following is a brief outline identifying some priorities in the budget:

1. Provide more funding for residential street repairs

A total of $4,650,000 is included in this Proposed CIP Budget in 2017 for residential paving and repair. This amount places $4,000,000 in the budget for street repair and resurfacing, $150,000 for crack sealing, and $500,000 for the Mill & Fill work by its Street Division staff that was previously noted as a CIP expense in the 2017 operating budget.

The additional $4,150,000 is available in 2017 because of the success of the city’s spending control efforts, reduction in its debt payments and increases in tax revenues.

2. Provide more funding for sidewalk repairs

An $858,000 residential sidewalk program is planned for 2017 through a combination of CIP, assessments and grant funding

3. Leverage federal and state grant dollars to fund major and bridge projects

The city’s major street and bridge repair projects over the last five years have been funded 60 to 80 percent by federal and state grant dollars, available only if the city provides a “match” or funds the remaining balance of the projects. Those matching dollars have been secured by issuing debt.

In 2017, the administration is proposing to leverage $20,708,386 in external grant funds to support major roadway and bridge reconstruction with a total value of $28,595,386, by the issuance of $6,850,000 in debt.

4. Reduce borrowing

Proposed CIP budget reduces the amount of debt issued by $5,540,000, from $13,040,0000 in 2016 to $7,500,000 in 2017.

Project debt issuance in 2017 and future plan years is within the city’s internal debt limit policy.

5. Hold the line on CIP transfers to the general fund

In the preliminary 2017 operating budget presented in November, the administration proposed a CIP budget transfer of $11,500,000 to the general fund in 2017.

Through an amendment, the proposed CIP transfer will be no larger than the 2016 budgeted amount of $11,067,300.

The following PDF outlines the sources and uses for the five-year Capital Improvement Plan: