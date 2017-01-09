Toledo dealerships say Detroit Auto Show brings in business

The Detroit Auto Show is just an hour to the north, so it's close enough to have an impact on dealerships in Toledo.

After the holiday rush, dealerships say January tends to be a a bit slow, so they're looking forward to the auto show drumming up some business.

"I think it gets people excited for all the new vehicle lineups that are gonna be coming out for the new year, so it's good energy," said Jacob Mallet, sales manager for Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. "It definitely shows in business. People start getting out and shopping more."

"Usually what happens is when that kicks off, we get an extreme amount of interest in driving and looking at all of our new product," said Bob Rogers, a new car salesman for Kistler Ford.

Only separated by less than an mile, Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Kistler Ford on the Central Avenue strip say the Detroit Auto show always brings excitement to their lots.

This year, Yark believes folks will be coming in for Crossover SUVs. Kistler Ford says, the F-150 is still hot.

"We are looking at the F-150s as the primary vehicle for this area right now, along with the Super Duty and changes they've done to those," Rogers said.

Monday's announcement from Fiat Chrysler about its investment in Toledo is also creating buzz.

"New vehicle lineups that are gonna be created from that plant, so everything good from the top to down," Mallet said. "We're excited about this upcoming year."

The new Jeep pickup is expected to hit lots in late 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.