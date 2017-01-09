Tomato Lemon Soup from Dei Fratelli

Prep time: 10 min. Cook Time: 20 min. Servings: 4

2 (14.5 oz.) cans Dei Fratelli Chopped Tomatoes with Onion & Garlic

2 Cups Vegetable Stock

2 Tbsps. Corn Starch

4 Tbsps. Water

¼ tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Black Pepper

½ Medium Sized Lemon, squeezed

Directions:

1. Mix together the cornstarch and water.

2. Add all prepared ingredients to a large saucepan.

3. Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth, about 1 minute.

4. Bring the soup mixture to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serving Suggestions:

Garnish each bowl with cooked shrimp or Greek yogurt.



