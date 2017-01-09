Tomato Lemon Soup from Dei Fratelli - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tomato Lemon Soup from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Prep time: 10 min.  Cook Time: 20 min.   Servings: 4

2 (14.5 oz.) cans Dei Fratelli Chopped Tomatoes with Onion & Garlic
2 Cups Vegetable Stock
2 Tbsps. Corn Starch
4 Tbsps. Water
¼ tsp. Salt
¼ tsp. Black Pepper
½ Medium Sized Lemon, squeezed

Directions:
1. Mix together the cornstarch and water.
2. Add all prepared ingredients to a large saucepan.
3. Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth, about 1 minute. 
4. Bring the soup mixture to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serving Suggestions:
Garnish each bowl with cooked shrimp or Greek yogurt.
 
 

