Woman sentenced after threatening murder victim's daughter

A woman charged with threatening the daughter of a murder victim was sentenced to probation Monday.

Roberta Axtell was arrested in July 2016 after creating a Facebook page, since deleted, that threatened the life of Dana Rosendale’s daughter, Brittany Stork.

Axtell's friend, Russell Adkins, was sentenced to life in prison for the 1982 killing of Dana Rosendale.

Before Adkins was sentenced, the Wood County Prosecutor's Office arrested Axtell and charged her with two felonies for the threatening Facebook post.

On Monday, Axtell admitted to the crime and apologized to the judge saying that she was taking morphine at the time and believes it made her emotional.

The judge sentenced her to 2 years probation and 300 days of community service, along with court costs and fines.

If her probation isn't completed she could be sent to prison.

