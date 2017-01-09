Lourdes University looking for eSports athletes

Lourdes University became the first in its district to offer an eSports scholarship program.

Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic conference is now including gaming as an athletic sport.

The Assistant coach for the men and women’s volleyball team will be the new Director for the program. Mr. Cory Cahill was a former competitive gamer. His success in this sport helped fund his college education.

The inaugural season will begin this fall with three team and possible alternatives. The teams will compete in two leagues.

Lourdes President, Dr. Mary Ann Gawelek says its members will not participate in gaming that includes first-person shooting.

“The addition of an eSports program promotes a holistic approach to collegiate athletics. As a liberal arts institution, we value and recognize the important aptitude and skills these students will bring to Lourdes University. Competitive video gaming requires students to possess excellent critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork skills – which are transferrable to their academic pursuits,” said Gawelek. “In addition, these individuals must follow a strong fitness regimen and have a healthy mind and spirit.”

Members will play in a new gaming facility that will be for recreational gamers and those affiliated with the university's Gaming society student organization.

The University is recruiting for a part-time coach.

For more information, visit the website or contact Mr. Cahill at ccahill@lourdes.edu or 800-878-3210 ext. 8945

