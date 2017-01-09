US Marshals task forces arrest Ohio man wanted in 2 slayings

Law enforcement officials say a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her boyfriend has been arrested in southeast Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a statement Saturday that says 25-year-old David Calhoun was wanted for the fatal shooting Nov. 30 of 33-year-old Lashaun Sanders and 32-year-old Sara Marsh in Ravenna Township, about 45 miles south of Cleveland.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Calhoun the day after the shooting. He was arrested early Saturday in the Ohio River city of Steubenville by police and members of two violent fugitive task forces led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sanders was found dead in the driveway of the home he shared with Marsh, who later died at a hospital. Officials have said Marsh was 6-10 weeks pregnant.

