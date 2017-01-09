Overnight fire damages Toledo home

A fire had crews working in the cold overnight.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Virginia near Detroit Avenue.

When crews arrived, flames were coming out of the front of the house. No one was home at the time.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the front room of the house.

