Toledoans find different ways to deal with Sunday shivers during cold spell

Clouds will break up tonight with winds diminishing. This will allow chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s.More >>
State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio's new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.More >>
A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.More >>
A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Tom Waniewski will officially kick off his campaign mayor Wednesday at the Donnelly Neighborhood Center at noon.More >>
People in a west Toledo neighborhood Tuesday were learning how to treat a heroin overdose in an emergency situation.More >>
Dozens of residents packed Toledo City Council Chambers Tuesday, where tenants and landlords showed up in force to weigh in on changes to the Lead-Safe Housing ordinance.More >>
A Toledo Public Schools employee is facing charges of child endangerment after being accused of breaking a student's wrist.More >>
