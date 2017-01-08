Toledoans find different ways to deal with Sunday shivers during cold spell

The group 'Taking it to the Streets' passed out clothes to the homeless on Sunday (Source: WTOL)

It's been a cold few days in northwest Ohio, but people could still be found outside around the area; some by choice, others not.

Folks who live on the streets of Toledo received gifts of warmth on Sunday from a faith based organization called ‘Taking It To The Streets.’

The group spread their love and sense of giving downtown at the corner of Jefferson and 17th.

Volunteers from the group and members of Swanton’s American Legion Post 479 handed out free clothing they had collected to the homeless.

“Because in my eyes I think we need to take care of our own people. We have people right here living on the streets. We tend to forget about them. We get comfortable in our own life,” said volunteer Linda Wurns.

Steam seeped out of manhole covers across the city, a sign of the Arctic grip.

The city skyline was framed by a frozen Maumee River.

But that didn’t stop the diehard from enjoying a walk in the park.

“You put insulation layers on yourself and you can’t feel it,” said Jim Ringien.

Or how about a run in the park minus sweatpants and a hat.

That’s what Nate Cousino did.

“You just got to be tough. Keep moving. Body heat warms you up," said Nate.

Skating conditions at the Ottawa Park rink were perfect: cloudy and no wind.

Folks gracefully glided across the ice.

Nobody cared if it was ten degrees.

“It’s what you do when it’s ten,” said Kathy Ahonen.

Monica Birsen had mixed feelings about the weather.

Actually I’m getting a little bit warm except my toes are freezing," said Monica.

And keeping folks from freezing is how some spent their Sunday in Downtown Toledo.

Because of their efforts, homeless in the city have new hats, gloves, coats, handwarmers, toiletries and food cards.

“Came out to help our people to see what this is all about, environment they live in and I enjoy helping other people. Makes me want to respect what I have,” said volunteer Jimmy Walter.

If you want to join Jimmy in helping others when the temperature dips, you can get more information at the “Taking It To The Streets” Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





