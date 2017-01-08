More than 100 historic farms recognized by Ohio

Clouds will break up tonight with winds diminishing. This will allow chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s.More >>
A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.More >>
A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.More >>
Two people have been arrested in the murder of the man found in a woods in Hillsdale County.More >>
Two teens were killed in a motorcycle accident near Morenci Friday evening.More >>
