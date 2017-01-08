Fire completely destroys house, damages neighboring houses

Toledo Fire Department investigators are probing the cause of a house fire and explosion on Woodland Avenue in central Toledo early Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported about midnight after neighbors heard what were the sounds of explosions.

By the time fire crews arrived on the scene, the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames and according to the fire officials on the scene, it was beginning to collapse.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld tells WTOL that the flames also scorched two houses adjacent to the property on Woodland.

It's estimated that damage to all the houses involved will exceed $120,000 dollars.

The owners of the house were not home at the time of the blaze but returned later.

The American Red Cross was summoned to help them find shelter for the night.

Fire crews worked into the pre-dawn hours to snuff out the embers still burning in the smoldering rubble of the home.

The cause of the fire and explosions remains a mystery at this point, but Hertzfeld says that fire investigators will look over the debris to see if they can determine the pattern of the blaze to determine just how and where it might have originated.

All of the homes in the neighborhood of Washington Village were built in the 1970's.

