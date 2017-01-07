Artists use drones to capture birds-eye views of northwest Ohio area

A new photo exhibit has opened in Berkey that literally takes art to a higher level.

It’s called ‘Art at Altitude.’

The eye in the sky, breathtaking images are photographed by drones.

The exhibit is at the National Center for Nature Photography at Secor Metropark west of Toledo.

The drones belong to Toledo Aerial Media.

The pictures are printed on metal.

Each one features different, unique angles of farm fields, solar panel fields and even Fifth Third Field - all to catch the viewer’s eye.

“It looks a little bit different from the air, so hopefully they’ll take away a different opinion of different objects from structures they don’t normally see,” said Phil Myers of Toledo Aerial Media.

Drone photography is a growing industry because of technological advancements.

Video is most popular and is often used by farmers to evaluate crop growth.

“The drone can go up. It can take measurements and take that back to the farmer and show him how crops are growing, all sorts of calculations and information,” said Mr. Myers.

“Art At Altitude” continues through the end of March.

The exhibit is open every week from Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

And if you like what you see, you can buy these birds-eye view prints.

The cost is between $150.00-$600.00.

