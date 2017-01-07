Artists use drones to capture birds-eye views of northwest Ohio area

Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon and bring highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.More >>
Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon and bring highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.More >>
A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.More >>
A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.More >>
Two people have been arrested in the murder of the man found in a woods in Hillsdale County.More >>
Two people have been arrested in the murder of the man found in a woods in Hillsdale County.More >>
Two teens were killed in a motorcycle accident near Morenci Friday evening.More >>
Two teens were killed in a motorcycle accident near Morenci Friday evening.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon and bring highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.More >>
Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon and bring highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.More >>
Community members and the chief's advisory board worked towards solutions Monday in at town hall. These solutions focused on how to make Toledo safer and improve the relationship between officers and the community.More >>
Community members and the chief's advisory board worked towards solutions Monday in at town hall. These solutions focused on how to make Toledo safer and improve the relationship between officers and the community.More >>
A new law is taking aim at Ohio's heroin epidemic. Ohio Senator Rob Portman introduced new legislation to help cut down on over-prescribing opioids by requiring more states to use a prescription database.More >>
A new law is taking aim at Ohio's heroin epidemic. Ohio Senator Rob Portman introduced new legislation to help cut down on over-prescribing opioids by requiring more states to use a prescription database.More >>
The University of Toledo has created a task force on sexual assault prevention and awareness.More >>
The University of Toledo has created a task force on sexual assault prevention and awareness.More >>
A Sylvania apartment complex was evacuated due to a suspicious substance.More >>
A Sylvania apartment complex was evacuated due to a suspicious substance.More >>