Man critically injured in hit-and-run dies

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL/AP) -

A man injured in a hit-and-run crash in west Toledo in December died Friday.

Starr David Schultz, 72, was critically injured in the accident on Dec. 27, 2016.

The Chris P. Mock, 20, is accused of fleeing the scene of the accident and was eventually arrested by police.

Prosecutors say Mock hid for two days before confessing to the crash.

Mock posted bond following his first court appearance on Dec. 30.

 No word if Mock's charges will be upgraded. He is expected to be back in court on Jan. 13.

