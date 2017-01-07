Early morning crash sends at least one to the hospital

Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.More >>
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has been killed in southwest Ohio in a one-car accident that occurred while his mother was using a cellphone.More >>
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has been killed in southwest Ohio in a one-car accident that occurred while his mother was using a cellphone.More >>
What remained of a 200-year-old oak tree made famous by the movie "Shawshank Redemption" has been cut up and hauled away by an owner of the north-central Ohio property.More >>
What remained of a 200-year-old oak tree made famous by the movie "Shawshank Redemption" has been cut up and hauled away by an owner of the north-central Ohio property.More >>
Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon and bring highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.More >>
Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon and bring highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.More >>
The forecast for fishing on Lake Erie this year looks pretty good.More >>
The forecast for fishing on Lake Erie this year looks pretty good.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Road crews have only been able to temporarily fix all the potholes around the city because it was too cold to use the hot patch this winter.More >>
Road crews have only been able to temporarily fix all the potholes around the city because it was too cold to use the hot patch this winter.More >>
The Maumee Fire Department is fighting several grass fires near the Dana Tech Center.More >>
The Maumee Fire Department is fighting several grass fires near the Dana Tech Center.More >>
Findlay police are investigating two robberies that happened 30 minutes apart Friday morning.More >>
Findlay police are investigating two robberies that happened 30 minutes apart Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.More >>
The 22nd annual Dance Marathon was held this weekend at Bowling Green State University.More >>
The 22nd annual Dance Marathon was held this weekend at Bowling Green State University.More >>