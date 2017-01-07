Early morning crash sends at least one to the hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Early morning crash sends at least one to the hospital

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

At least one person was hurt in an accident Saturday morning on I-280 in Toledo.

According to Toledo police, a vehicle was stopped facing the wrong direction of traffic when the accident happened at about 4 a.m Saturday.

Police say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Stay with WTOL 11 on air and online as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly